NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 5...

Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 5 March

Rapid Test
Rapid Test

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 5 March 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday5 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(24 units)

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

8:30 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Psimolofou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

96625766

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)

9 am – 5 pm

70000166

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agia Varvara Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Klirou Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

96678224

Arediou Community Council

2 pm – 6 pm

96678224

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Lemesos

(17 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99942219

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

8:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

96812424

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

8:30 am – 6 pm

99154344

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

8:30 am – 5 pm

99790687

Palodeia Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Trachoni Community Council

9 am – 1 pm

77774400

Pelendri Community Council

9 am – 12 pm

99146623

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 5 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

10 am – 3 pm

77774400

Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)

10 am – 3 pm

99790687

Larnaka

(10 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Xylotymvou Old Market Building

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Zygi Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Timi Community Clinic

8:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

9 am – 6 pm

26100377

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Tsada Community Council Square

9 am – 1 pm

77774400

Giolou Community Clinic

2 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Ammochostos

(6 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

9 am – 5 pm

96659317

Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Frenaros Community Council

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic

8:30 am – 1 pm

99154344

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 pm – 6 pm

99154344

 

By gavriella
Previous articleIncreased Police Measures for long Green Monday weekend
Next articleCyprus to refocus on European and Middle-East tourist markets, Transport Minister says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros