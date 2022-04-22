Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 23 April

NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 23...

Rapid Tests
Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 23 April 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday23 April 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(24 units)

Nicosia Mall

10 am – 4 pm

99969931

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 4 pm

94056785

Dali Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

96812424

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

10 am – 4 pm

99742888

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

10 am – 4 pm

96625766

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 4 pm

99365616

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

10 am – 4 pm

96625766

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 4 pm

99154344

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

10 am – 4 pm

99965920

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

10 am – 4 pm

99146623

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

Psimolofou Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

99965920

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

77774400

Astromeritis Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

99965920

“Agia Triada” Multifunctional Senior Citizens’ Centre, Astromeritis

10 am – 4 pm

99965920

Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)

10 am – 4 pm

99969931

Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

99154344

Agia Varvara Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

Klirou Community Council

10 am – 12:30 pm

70000166

Arediou Community Council

1 pm – 4 pm

70000166

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Lemesos

(15 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

10 am – 4 pm

96812424

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

10 am – 4 pm

94056785

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

10 am – 4 pm

99942219

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

10 am – 4 pm

99790687

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

10 am – 4 pm

99365616

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

10 am – 4 pm

99790687

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

10 am – 4 pm

99154344

Palodeia Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

99742888

Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

Trachoni Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

99942219

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros

1 pm – 4 pm

99790687

Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall

10 am – 4 pm

99790687

Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)

10 am – 4 pm

99790687

Larnaka

(10 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

10 am – 4 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

77774400

Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre

10 am – 4 pm

96678224

Xylotymvou Old Market Building

10 am – 4 pm

70000166

Mosfiloti Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

99969931

Kornos Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

99965920

Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

Zygi Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

96678224

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

10 am – 4 pm

94056785

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

10 am – 4 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Timi Community Clinic

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia

10 am – 4 pm

26100377

Tsada Community Council Square

9 am – 1 pm

26100377

Giolou Community Clinic

2 pm – 4 pm

26100377

Ammochostos

(6 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

10 am – 4 pm

94041843

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

10 am – 4 pm

77774400

Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)

10 am – 4 pm

77774400

Frenaros Community Council

10 am – 4 pm

96659317

Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic

9 am – 1 pm

96678224

Achna Forest Community Clinic

2 pm – 4 pm

96678224

 

