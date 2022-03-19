NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 20...

Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 20 March

Rapidtest23
Rapidtest23

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 20 March 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday20 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(27 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

10 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station)

9 am – 5 pm

70000166

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Akaki Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

9 am – 6 pm

94056785

Alona Community Council

10 am – 1 pm

99154344

Platanistasa Community Council

2 pm – 5 pm

99154344

Farmakas Community Council

10 am – 12 n.

77774400

Livadero Park, Palaichori

1 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Lemesos

(14 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

99942219

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

94041843

Pissouri Central Square

9 am – 12 pm

99790687

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

99790687

Kyperounta Community Council

10 am – 2 pm

77774400

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)

8:30 am – 6 pm

77774400

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas

8:30 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Larnaka

(12 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Kiti Old Nursery School

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Kornos Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Athienou Municipal Building

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Anglisides Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

99965920

Lefkara Conference Centre

9 am – 4 pm

70000166

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Chloraka Church

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Ammochostos

(units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

8:30 am – 6 pm

96659317

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

8:30 am – 6 pm

96678224
By gavriella
Previous articlePresident Anastasiades to take part in European Council summit
Next articleLanes of the highway to close down tonight due to work

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros