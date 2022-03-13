NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 13...

Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 13 March

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 13 March 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday13 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(26 units)

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

94056785

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

10 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 6 pm

99969931

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Psimolofou Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Peristerona Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kakopetria Community Council (next to KE.PO offices – Police Station)

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Akaki Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Farmakas Community Council

10 am – 12 pm

99965920

Livadero Park, Palaichori

1 pm – 5 pm

99965920

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Lemesos

(15 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street

9 am – 6 pm

99942219

Tricherousa 26th Primary School

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

K’ Primary School, Agios Panteleimonas

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Pissouri Central Square

9 am – 12 pm

77774400

Episkopi Community Clinic

1 pm – 5 pm

77774400

Kyperounta Community Council

10 am – 2 pm

77774400

Larnaka

(12 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Kiti Old Nursery School

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Ormideia Community Council (underground area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Kornos Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Athienou Municipal Building

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Anglisides Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)

9 am – 4 pm

99154344

Lefkara Conference Centre

9 am – 4 pm

99742888

Pafos

(6units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Chloraka Church

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Ammochostos

(4 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri

9 am – 6 pm

96659317
Taste

