Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 10 March

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Thursday10 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(19 units)

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Lakatameia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

2 pm – 6 pm

99821951

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

9 am – 5 pm

77774400

University Campus Healthcare Centre

9 am – 4 pm

99969931

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos

12 pm – 2 pm

77774400

Lemesos

(6 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

7:30 am – 6 pm

99177224

Larnaka

(5 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Pafos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Chloraka Church

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(3 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Frenaros Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96659317
