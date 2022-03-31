Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 1 April

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 1 April 2022
Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:
- Certificate of full vaccination.
- Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
- Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
- Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.
According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:
- Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
- Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Friday, 1 April 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(14 units)
|
Nicosia Mall
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99365616
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99154344
|
European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96812424
|
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|
8 am – 12 pm
|
99969931
|
Lemesos
(6 units)
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99942219
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Larnaka
(7 units)
|
Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96678224
|
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Livadia Community Clinic
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
77774400
|
Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|
8 am – 12 pm
|
77774400
|
Athienou Municipal Building
|
8 am – 12 pm
|
96678224
|
Pafos
(5units)
|
Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94057623
|
Former District Officer Residence
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Chloraka Church
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
99177224
|
Quarantine release unit, Polis Chrysochous
|
8 am – 11 am
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(3 units)
|
Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|
8 am – 6 pm
|
96659317