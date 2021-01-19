Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 20 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Pallouriotissa 09:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia , 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Latsia 09:30-16:30
State Fair (east entrance) 08:30-16:30
“Triptolemos Evrichou” club Evrychou, 10:00-16:30
Astromeritis Municipal Council (events hall)
PAPHOS
Emba municipal building (events hall) 08:30-17:00
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-16:30
Liopetri nationalist unions 08:30-16:30