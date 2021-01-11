Where to get antigen rapid tests on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Tuesday, 12 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Kato Polemidia (203, Paphos Street) 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Moutagiaka 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking Place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-16:30
Park next to Bank of Cyprus and Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Dromolaxia 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Parking place next to Lidl supermarket, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Latsia 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Lakatamia, 08:30-16:30
Parking place Ioannidis supermarket, Anthoupolis 08:30-16:30
Vasilis Michaelides park, ilioupolis/Dali 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Parking Place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paphos 08:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-16:30