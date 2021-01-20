News Local Where to get antigen rapid tests on Thursday

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, 21 January 2021:

LIMASSOL

Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30

Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30

Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-16:30

Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia 08:30-16:30

LARNACA

Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30

Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00

Apostle Varnavas Church, Larnaca 08:30-16:30

Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30

Athletic Union Maroni 08:30-13:30

NICOSIA

Alethrico Municipal Council 14:30-16:30

Panagia Evanglistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30

Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia , 08:30-16:30

Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Latsia 09:30-16:30

State Fair (east entrance) 08:30-16:30

Metamorfosi Sotiros Church, Anthoupolis 08:30-16:30

PAPHOS

Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00

FAMAGUSTA

Parking place between Zorbas bakery and Hellenic Bank, Paralimni 08:30-16:30

Dherynia Municipal Hall 08:30-16:30

