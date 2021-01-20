Where to get antigen rapid tests on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, 21 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-16:30
Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00
Apostle Varnavas Church, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30
Athletic Union Maroni 08:30-13:30
NICOSIA
Alethrico Municipal Council 14:30-16:30
Panagia Evanglistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia , 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Latsia 09:30-16:30
State Fair (east entrance) 08:30-16:30
Metamorfosi Sotiros Church, Anthoupolis 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place between Zorbas bakery and Hellenic Bank, Paralimni 08:30-16:30
Dherynia Municipal Hall 08:30-16:30