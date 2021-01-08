News Local Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday, 9 January 2021:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00

Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-17:00

Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-17:00

LARNACA

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-17:00

Municipal Hall, Kelliaa (area behind Municipal Hall) 08:30-10:30

Square of Troilloi 11:00-16:30

Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-17:00

Park next to Bank of Cyprus and Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-17:00

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:00

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00

Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:00

Agia Paraskevi Church Lakatamia 08:30-17:00

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:00

Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrineias Avenue) 08:30-17:00

Out-patient services, Idalion 08:30-17:00

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) 08:30-17:00

Parking Place ERA KORIVOS, Paphos 09:00-17:00

Municipal Hall Polis Chrysochous 09:00-17:00

FAMAGUSTA

Old , People’s club, Square of Avgorou 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-17:00

 

 

