Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday, 9 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-17:00
Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-17:00
LARNACA
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-17:00
Municipal Hall, Kelliaa (area behind Municipal Hall) 08:30-10:30
Square of Troilloi 11:00-16:30
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-17:00
Park next to Bank of Cyprus and Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-17:00
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:00
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00
Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:00
Agia Paraskevi Church Lakatamia 08:30-17:00
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:00
Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrineias Avenue) 08:30-17:00
Out-patient services, Idalion 08:30-17:00
PAPHOS
Citizen Service Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) 08:30-17:00
Parking Place ERA KORIVOS, Paphos 09:00-17:00
Municipal Hall Polis Chrysochous 09:00-17:00
FAMAGUSTA
Old , People’s club, Square of Avgorou 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-17:00