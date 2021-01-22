Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday, 23 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30
Gafkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30
Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-16:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
Municipal Council Palodia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00
Old Supermarket Building, Xylotymbou 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30
Municipal Council Kiti 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Parking Place Papahilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 08:30-16:30
Parking place Municipal Hall, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30
Metamorfosi Sotiros Church, Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00
Square in front of the Municipal Council Klirou 08:30-16:30
Municipal Council Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 08:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place Kokkinos supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-16:30
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 08:30-16:30