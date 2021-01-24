Where to get antigen rapid tests on Monday, 25 January

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Monday, 25 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking place Church Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca 08:30-17:00
Parking place Lidl, Aradippou 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Livadia , 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Parking place Lidl supermarket, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Latsia 08:30-16:30
Parking place supermarket Lidl, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30
Square of Agios Andronicos and Agia Athanasia, Tseni 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Citizens Service Center, Paphos 08:30-17:00
Municipal Council, Polemi 08:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Parking place Metro supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-16:30