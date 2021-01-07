News Local Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 8 January 2021:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00

Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-17:00

Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-17:00

LARNACA

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-17:00

Municipal Hall square, Lefkara 09:30-17:00

Municipal parking place behid the Municipal Hall, Athienou 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-17:00

Park next to Bank of Cyprus and Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-17:00

Old Supermarket building, Xylotymbou 08:30-17:00

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:00

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00

Agia Paraskevi Church Lakatamia 08:30-17:00

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:00

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:00

Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrineias Avenue) 08:30-17:00

Out-patient services, Idalion 08:30-17:00

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) 08:30-17:00

Parking Place ERA KORIVOS, Paphos 09:00-17:00

FAMAGUSTA

Car park between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-17:00

Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-17:00

 

By gavriella
Previous articleShaken U.S. Congress certifies Biden victory
Next article427 new cases, two deaths announced on Thursday

Top Stories

Local

427 new cases, two deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 140,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Friday, 8 January 2021: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00 Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00 Glavkos...
Read more
World

Shaken U.S. Congress certifies Biden victory

gavriella -
After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress returned to certify Joe Biden's election victory. He will be sworn...
Read more
World

Portugal considers new lockdown as COVID infections surge

gavriella -
Portugal will decide next week on potential tougher restrictions that could amount to a new lockdown if a worrying surge in coronavirus infections continues,...
Read more
Economy

Sources say revised state budget for 2021 ready

gavriella -
The revised state budget for 2021 is ready while Finance Ministry staff are reviewing the final touches on measures to support the economy and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

427 new cases, two deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 140,...
Read more
Local

Doctor says conspiracy theories, myths about vaccines refuted by scientific truth

gavriella -
Any conspiracy theory, fake news or myth circulated about the COVID vaccines are refuted by scientific truth and science gives substantiated answers, Associate Professor...
Read more
Local

Post mortem of 26-year-old inconclusive

gavriella -
The post mortem on the body of Adamos Adamou who was found dead on 5 January in a bush area near the Agios Georgios...
Read more
Local

Two persons wanted for arson and theft (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate 1. Christakis Evripidou, 40, from Paphos and 2. Fotis Iordanous, 23, from Limassol. Arrested warrants...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros