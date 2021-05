Where to get a rapid test today May 30 (updated)

Here are today’s (May 30) rapid testing sites across Cyprus. Proof of identity is needed such as an ID card, driver’s license or passport:

Limassol (20 areas) Saint John Eleimonos church, Limassol 9-7 Andreas Themistokleous TEPAK building, Ayia Zoni 9-6.30 Apostles Peter and Paul church, Kapsalos 9-7 Sigma Bakery parking place, next to Scandia 8-7 Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre 9-7 Former Orphanidis Mall 9-7 Ypsonas Municipality square 8-7 Linopetra Productivity Centre 9-6.30 My Mall Limassol 9-7 Atlantica Oasis hotel (hotel lobby) 8-7 Municipal parking place, former ‘Skaros’ tavern, Yermasoyia 8-7 Ayios Athanasios high school 9-6.30 Erimi Community Stadium 8-7 ‘Aphrodite Amathousia’ Exchibition Hall, Ayios Tychonas 8-7 Kalo Chorio Limassol Regional School 9-5 Spitali Community Council 9-5 Trimiklini Community Council 9-6.30 Apesia old primary school 9-6.30 Ayios Arsenios church, Kyperounta 9-6 Omodhos Conference Centre 10-5.30 Larnaca (9 areas) Ayios Yeorgios Kontos parking place 8-7 Ayios Nikolaos church, Drosia 9-7 Makarios Settlement Community Council, Kamares area 8-7 Leivadia Lyceum 8-7 Kition Sports Centre 9-6.30 Aradippou Sunday School, 1st of April avenue 8-7 Dromolaksia and Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 8-7 Old Grocery Store building, Ksylotympou 8-7 Agglisides Community Council 8.30-6 Nicosia (27 areas) Lefkotheon indoor stadium, Engomi 8-7 European University Cyprus, Engomi, next to the cafeteria 9-6.30 University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Amphitheatre) 9-6.30 Saint Spyridonas church, Nicosia, behind Lykavittos police station 10-7 Eleftheria Square, Nicosia (under the bridge) 8-7 Apostle Andreas church, Aglantzia 10-7 Panayia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 9-7 Saint Polydoros church, Kaimakli 9-7 Ayios Georgios church, Latsia 9-7 Ayios Yeorgios Lyceum, Lakatamia 8-7 Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos, underground parking place 9-7 Tis tou Theou Sophias church, Strovolos 9-7 GSP Stadium, Strovolos, south side, N2 parking place 9-6.30 Ayiou Charalambous church, Yeri 9-7 Saint Nicholas church, Kato Deftera 9-7 Nicosia Mall 9-7 Apostle Varnavas church, Kokkinotrimithia 9-6.30 Idalion Lyceum 8-7 Saint Constantine and Helen church, Tseri 8-7 Anthoupoli high school 9-6.30 Tamasos and Oreini Bishopric, Episkopeio 9.30-6.30 Ayia Varvara high school 9-6.30 Costas Ioakeim theatre, Iraklis club, Palaichori 9-5 Klirou Community Council square 9-6.30 Peristerona Community Council 9-6.30 Kakopetria Community Council 9-5 Lagoudera Cultural Centre 9-5 Paphos (7 areas) Paphos prefect former resident, Griva Dhigeni avenue 8-7 Stelios Kyriakidis stadium, Paphos, west stand, Gate A1 8-7 King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos, central entrance 9-7 Yeroskipou sculpture park 8-7 Emba high school 8.30-6 Poli Chrysochous municipality cultural centre 8.30-6 ‘Vrysi Peyiotisson’ square, Peyia 8.30-6 Famagusta (6 areas) Paralimni cathedral spiritual centre 9-7 Zorbas bakery parking place, Paralimni, near the Kappari roundabout 8-7 Famagusta Land Registry, Paralimni 9-6.30 Ayia Napa church, Ayia Napa 8-7 Onisilos Club, Sotira 8-7 Dheryneia Municipal Amphitheatre 8.30-6