Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 3 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Wednesday, 3 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nektarios, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Loukas, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Stylianos, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Municipality of Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council Trimiklini 08:30-13:30

Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-12:30

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-18:00

“Omonoia Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-13:00

Municipal Building of Athienou 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Ormidia 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Skarinou 08:30-13:00

Municipal Medical Center Kornos 13:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-13:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Farmakas 09:00-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

“Triptolemos” Club, Evrychou 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Church of Apostles Pavlos and Barnabas, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-18:00

Municipal Coucil Emba 14:00-18:00

Municipal Medical Center Timi 08:30-13:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Geroskipou 13:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Senior citizens’ club, Derynia 13.30:18:00

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-13:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13.30:18.00

Senior citizens’s club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00

Ethnikofrona Somatia, Liopetri 13.30-18.00

Municipal Council, Frenaros 08:30-13:00