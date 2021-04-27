Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 28 April

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Wednesday, 28 April, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Frederick University, Havouza area 08:00-16:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center former Orphanides, Polemidia (back side) 08:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:00-19:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Elementary school of Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Trimiklini 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center Episkopi 08:30-18:00

“Glafkos Clerides” Athletic Center, Agros 09:00-17:00

Industrial Area of Ypsonas (covered parking place) 08:00-17:30

Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie parking) 08:00-16:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Vatyli and Synikismos Makariou, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Agii Anargyroi 08:30-18:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Parking Place KEPO Lefkara 10:00-17:30

Municipal Council of Ormidia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-18:00

Athletic Union of Maroni 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-19:00

Papaphilippou amusement par, Engomi 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Strovolos Post Office (Prodromou) 08:30-18:00

Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues, (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-18:00

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Holy Church of Aftostegasis, Geri 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Nicolaos Kato Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00horio Nisou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Farmakas 09:00-17:00

Industrial Area of Dali (Laiko-Cosmos) 07:30-16:30

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-17:30

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegia 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens’ Club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetri 08:30-17:30