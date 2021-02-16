News Local Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Church Panagia Chrisaifyliotissa, Agia Fila 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

Medical Center, Erimi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Trimiklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center, Episkopi 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area Limassol (covered parking place Lordos Plastics) 08:00-16:30

Industrial Area Ypsonas (covered parking place) 08:00-16:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Three Hierarchs, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Skarinou 08:30-13:0

Municipal Medical Center, Kornos 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Ormidia 08:30-17:30

Athletic Union Maroni 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Pervolia 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Kokkinotrimithia Industrial Area (parking place House of the volunteer) 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Farmakas 08:30-17:30

Church Metamorfosi tou Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-17:30

Dali Industrial Area (central offices of Laiko-Cosmos) 08:00-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Municipal Health Center Timi 08:30-17:30

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegia 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens’ club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona Somatia, Liopetri 08:30-17:30

