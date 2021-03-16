News Local Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 16 March

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 16 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Wednesday, 16 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Open air parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center, Germasogia 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Athletic Center “Glavkos Clerides” Agros 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Trimiklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Episkopi 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Ypsonas 08:00-16:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Ormidia 08:30-17:30

Athletic Union of Maroni 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Municipality of Lakatamia (parking place at the back) 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas (Refugee Housing 2) Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Farmakas 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Dali (Laiko-Cosmos) 08:30-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Municipality Square, Paphos 08:00-17:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-17:30

Youth Center, “Evagoras Pallikarides 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-17:30

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegia 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens’ Club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetri 08:30-17:30

