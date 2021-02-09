News Local Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 10 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 10 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Private Afternoon Lessons “Herodotos,” Ypsonas 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Trimiklini, 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center, Episkopi 08:30-17:30

“Glavkos Clerides” Athletic Center, Agros 09:00-17:00

Church Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 09:00-17:00

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Omonoia Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council, Skarinou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Kornos 08:30-17:30

Athletic Union Maroni 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Ormidia 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Spyridonas (behind Lykavitos police station) 08:30-17:30

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council, Farmakas 09:00-18:00

Agios Andronikos and Agia Athanasia Square, Tseri 08:30-17:30

Church Metamorfosis tou Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-17:30

Dali Industrial Area (Main offices of LAIKO-COSMOS) 08:00-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center, Timi 08:30-17:30

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson” Pegeia 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens Club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona somatia, Liopetri 08:30-17:30

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 10 February

