Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday 9 February

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Tuesday, February 9, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Private Afternoon Lessons “Herodotos,” Ypsonas 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center of Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:00-12:30

‘Aphrodite Amathousia’ exhibition space, Ayios Tychonas (Amathountos Ave., next to La Isla cafe) 13:30-17:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Omonoia Aradippou” Cluv, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Oroklini Old Community Council (Armonias Street) 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Kiti 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Xylofagou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Ormidia 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Spyridonas (behind Lykavitos police station) 08:30-17:30

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Elementary school Galata 09:00-17:00

Ergates Industrial Area (restaurant) 08:30-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Multipurpose hall of Emba Community Council 08:30-17:30

Chlorakas church (events hall) 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Frenaros Community Council 08:30-17:30

By gavriella
