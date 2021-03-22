Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 23 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Tuesday, 23 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-17:30

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathousia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Municipal Theater of Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking place) 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Aradippou (FCG) 08:00-16:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Chrysostomos, Pano Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas (Refugee Housing 2) Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Periosterona 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council ofAgia Varvara 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Ergates (covered parking Elysee) 08:00-16:30

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Municipality Square, Paphos 08:00-17:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-17:30

Events Hall Church of Chloraka 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center of Polemi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Emba 08:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

“Onisillos” Club Sotira 08:30-17:30

Adults’ Center, Derynia 08:30-17:30

