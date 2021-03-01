News Local Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 2 March

Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 2 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Tuesday, 2 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

 

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-17:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

 

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Germasoyia Municipality (parking place) 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Exhibition Center “Afrodite Amathusia”

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Foini 08:30-17:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Church Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-17:30

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Building of Athienou 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Aradippou 08:00-16:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Strovolos (Synoikismos Strovolos2) 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Agia Varvara 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Ergates (parking Elysee Company) 08:00-16:30

Industiral Area of Kokkinotrimithia (parking place “House of volunteer) 08:00-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center, Paphos 08:30-16:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Events Hall, Church of Chloraka 08:30-17:30

Municipal Coucil Emba 08:30-13:30

Municipal Medical Center Polemi 13:30-17:30

 

 

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior citizens’ club, Derynia 08:30-17:30

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-17:30

 

By gavriella
Previous articleCyBC says Eurovision song will not change

Top Stories

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 2 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

CyBC says Eurovision song will not change

gavriella -
Andreas Frangos, President of the Administrative Board of state broadcaster CyBC, said that the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest will...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry concerned about phenomena of insubordination

gavriella -
In a written statement Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou today said that Cyprus has the ability to proceed with de-escalation of the restrictive measures because...
Read more
Economy

Revenue from tourism plunge by 85% in 2020 as Covid decimates the tourism sector

gavriella -
Revenue from tourism in Cyprus plunged by an annual 85.4% in 2020 as Cyprus’ tourism sector was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the...
Read more
Local

19-year-old arrested for abducting a minor

gavriella -
A 19-year-old resident of Limassol has been arrested and remanded in custody regarding a case of abducting a minor from her legal guardian. During the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

CyBC says Eurovision song will not change

gavriella -
Andreas Frangos, President of the Administrative Board of state broadcaster CyBC, said that the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest will...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry concerned about phenomena of insubordination

gavriella -
In a written statement Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou today said that Cyprus has the ability to proceed with de-escalation of the restrictive measures because...
Read more
Local

19-year-old arrested for abducting a minor

gavriella -
A 19-year-old resident of Limassol has been arrested and remanded in custody regarding a case of abducting a minor from her legal guardian. During the...
Read more
Local

OKYpY ready to face a third wave of COVID-19

gavriella -
The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) stated ready to face a possible third wave of COVID-19. The Organization prepared a revised plan for the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros