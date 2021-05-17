Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday 18, May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Tuesday, 18 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Stadium of Apollon, Agios Antonios 08:30-18:00

Laniteion Lyceum 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 08:30-18:00

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 08:00-16:00

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-17:00

My Mall Limassol 09:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agia Fylaxis 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

Exhibition center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Leivadia 08:30-18:00

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Aradippou (FCG) 07:30-16:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy, Aglandjia 09:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Aglandjia 07:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00

Luceym of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 07:30-18:00

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 09:00-19:30

C’ Technical School, Archangelos Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

GSP Stadium (Parking place N2) 09:00-19:30

Lyceum of Acropolis 07:30-17:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 09:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Lyceum of Dali 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Ergates (Elysee) 07:30-16:30

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Municipal parking place, Kato Paphos (port) 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:30-18:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemi 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal amphitheater, Derynia 08:30-18:00