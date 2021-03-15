News Local Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 16 March

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry announced the locations where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Tuesday, 16 March.

Businesses need to ensure that employees get tested on a weekly basis as follows:

  • Businesses/services employing up to 3 people: all employees should be tested.
  • Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people: at least 4 employees should be tested.
  • Businesses/services employing more than 11 people: at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

All teachers and school staff are also required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test.

Moreover, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. The Ministry noted that there will be mobile testing units in public and private high schools but staff and pupils can take the test at other testing units if they so wish.

Citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes at the testing sites.

On Tuesday, 16 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

Province  Testing locations Hours
Limassol

(19 locations)

 Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimonos, Limassol 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
TEPAK Building “Andreas Themistokleous”, Agia Zoni (Old Limassol Land Registry, Athinon Street) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Frederick University Parking, Havouza area (next to St. George Havouzas Church) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul, Kapsalos 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Sigma” bakery parking lot, Kapsalos (Agia Phylaxis Street, next to Scandia) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Outdoor parking of Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (in front of Starbucks) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tsireo Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance) 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
“Irene” Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Productivity Center, Linopetra (next to the parking lot, Elpidos Street 1) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Holy Church of Agia Varvara, Zakaki 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Municipality of Germasogeia (Patron Street parking space, former Skaros) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Erimi Medical Center (opposite former Cooperative bank) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Panagia Chrysafyliotissa, Agia Phyla (Mavrokordatos Street – near CYTA) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Exhibition space “Aphrodite Amathusia”, Agios Tychonas (Amathountas Avenue) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Multi-purpose Center, Pyrgos (Limassol) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Limassol Industrial Area (Remetica, Building 3 Courtyard (B3), 4 Acharnon Street) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Larnaca

(9 locations)

 Cultural Center “Agios Georgios Kontos”, Larnaca 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Larnaca Municipal Theatre 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaca (Krasia area) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Agios Savvas” Spiritual Center Hall, Livadia 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Hermes Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia (new church) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Old Xylotympou market 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Athienou municipality (covered parking) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Aradippou Industrial Area (FCG coffee shop) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Nicosia

(23 locations)

 State Fair, Engomi (in front of the Eastern Entrance) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Parking lot of “Papaphilippou” amusement park, Engomi 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia (behind the Lycabetos Police Station) 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
St. Paul’s Church, Ayios Dometios 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenias Avenue) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Lakatamia Town Hall (parking at the back of the building) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Ayia Sofia church, Strovolos 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Strovolos Town Hall 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Strovolos (Strovolos refugee settlement 2) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Church of Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Geri Town Hall 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Holy Church of Agios Georgios, Deftera 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Volunteer’s House”, Kokkinotrimithia 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Dali Health Center 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Square in front of the Community Council of Klirou 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Community Council of Peristerona 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Agia Varvara Community Council 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Industrial Area of Ergates (covered parking of Elysee Company, 5 Pentadadylou Street) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Strovolos Industrial Area (Air Control Covered Area, 46 Propylaion Street) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Paphos

(5 locations)

 Former District Officer’s House, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
ERA KORIVOS car park (Dimokratias Avenue 2, next to the Pafiakos Stadium) 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Chlorakas Church Event Hall 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Community Medical Center of Polemi 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Emba Community Council 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Famagusta (3 locations) Spiritual Center of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
 “Onisilos” club, Sotira 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Deryneia Adults Center 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

 

By Josephine Koumettou
