Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday 11 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Tuesday, 11 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:00-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 07:30-19:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:00-19:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:00-19:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 07:30-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:00-19:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Agii Anargyroi 07:30-19:30

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal amphitheater Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking) 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Aradippou (FCG coffee place) 07:30-16:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 07:30-19:30

Strovolos Municipality 09:30-18:00

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 07:30-19:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 08:30-18:00

Nicosia Mall 11:00-19:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotaced onrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 09:30-18:30

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Polemi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Emba 8:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Parking place of Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Onisillos Club Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Deryneia 08:30-18:00