Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 6 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 6 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:00-19:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Parking place of Frederick University, Chavouza area 08:00-16:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:00-19:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:00-19:00

Commercial center former Orphanides, Polemidia (back side) 08:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:00-19:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:00-19:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-19:00

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Former SPE Achna Hall 08:30-17:30

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-17:30

Industrial area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:00-19:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:00-19:00

Municipal Council of Vatyli and Synikismos Makariou, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Agii Anargyroi 08:00-19:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking place) 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:00-19:00

Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:00-19:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 08:00-19:00

Parking place of Prodromos Street post office 08:00-19:00

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 08:00-19:00

Strovolos Municipality 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolaso Kato Deftera 08:00-19:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:00-19:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center, Square of Analiontas 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:00

Amphitheater of Elementary School of Kapedes 15:00-19:00

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:00-19:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:00-19:00

Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala (new church) 09:00-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00

Square of Geroskipou (in front of post office) 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:00-19:00

Parking place of Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-17:30

Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-17:30