Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 4 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. It is also reminded that school teachers and other personnel must also take a rapid test once a week.

On Thursday, 4 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-17:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick School parking place, Chavouza area 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Open air parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Germasoyia Municipality (parking place) 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Square of Municipal Council Pelendri 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose Center, Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-17:30

Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios 08:00-16:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Building of Athienou 08:30-17:30

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-17:30

Church Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-17:30

Square of Lefkara Town Hall 11:00-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Parking Place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Strovolos (Synoikismos Strovolos2) 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center, Square, Analyontas 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Kakopetria 08:30-17:30

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center, Paphos 08:30-16:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00

Square of Geroskipou (in front of Post Office) 08:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior citizens’ club, Derynia 08:30-17:30

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-17:30