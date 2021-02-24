News Local Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 25 February

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 25 February

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Thursday, 25 February, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Frederick Polytechnic, Havouza area 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Germasoyia Municipality (parking place) 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

Erimi Medical Healthcare Center 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose Center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Hall of former SPE Achna 08:30-17:30

Square of Pelendri Municipla Council 08:30-17:30

Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 08:00-16:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Athienou Municipal Hall (covered parking place) 08:30-17:30

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-17:30

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-17:30

Square of Lefkara Town Hall 09:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Parking Place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Vasileios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center Square of Analiontas 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Kakopetria 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council Kato Pyrgos Tullirias 10:00-14:00

 

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center, Paphos 08:30-16:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Center for Adults, Geroskipou 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00

Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:30

Industrial Area of Mesogi (parking place) 08:00-16:30

 

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 08:30-17:30

Center for Adults, Deryneia 08:30-17:30

By gavriella
Previous articleVaccines arrive at British Bases
Next articleMore than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

Top Stories

Local

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231,...
Read more
World

Spa uses thermal water to help recovering Covid patients

gavriella -
A thermal baths spa in the city of Pisa, where a day to unwind and relaxation is not possible due to Covid restrictions, is...
Read more
Local

Fire in Limassol, near Koilani village

gavriella -
The Fire Service in Limassol has been mobilized after a fire broke out in a hard to reach area of Koilani village, According to the...
Read more
Local

Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

gavriella -
An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured. According to...
Read more
Local

More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that Cyprus is moving ahead toward the completion of one of its main targets, regarding the vaccination...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231,...
Read more
Local

Fire in Limassol, near Koilani village

gavriella -
The Fire Service in Limassol has been mobilized after a fire broke out in a hard to reach area of Koilani village, According to the...
Read more
Local

Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

gavriella -
An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured. According to...
Read more
Local

More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that Cyprus is moving ahead toward the completion of one of its main targets, regarding the vaccination...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros