Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 20, May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 20 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Stadium of Apollon, Agios Antonios 08:30-18:00

Laniteion Lyceum 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 09:00-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 08:00-16:00

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Zakaki 07:30-17:00

My Mall Limassol 09:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agia Fylaxis 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-18:00

Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00

Industrial asrea of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie), 08:00-17:30

LARNACA

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Leivadia 07:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

KEPO Lefkara 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Closed Gym, Engomi 08:30-18:00

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy, Aglandjia 09:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Luceym of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 07:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 09:00-19:30

C’ Technical School, Archangelos Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

GSP Stadium (Parking place N2) 09:00-19:30

Lyceum of Acropolis 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 09:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Analiontas Square 08:30-18:00

Ishopric of Tamasou and Orienis, Episkopeio 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

Onisillos Club Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-18:00