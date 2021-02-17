Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 18 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, 18 February, for the general population and employees.
It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:
For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test
For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test
For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.
The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:
LIMASSOL
Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30
Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30
“Eirini” square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30
Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30
Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30
Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30
Church Panagia Chrisaifyliotissa, Agia Fila 08:30-17:30
Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00
Medical Center, Erimi 08:30-17:30
Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos 08:30-17:30
Hall of former SPE Achna 08:30-17:30
Square of Municipal Council Pelendri 08:30-17:30
Industrial Area Agios Athanasios (parking place) 08:00-16:30
LARNACA
Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30
“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30
Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking) 08:30-17:30
Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-13:00
Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00
Square of Lefkara Municipality 09:30-17:30
NICOSIA
International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00
Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30
Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30
Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30
Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30
Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30
Church of Apostle Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30
Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Arediou 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Kakopetria 08:30-17:30
Cultural Center, Analyontas 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 10:00-14:00
PAPHOS
Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30
Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30
Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30
Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:00
Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00
Adults’ Center, Georskipou 08:30-17:30
Industrial Area of Mesogi (area of GEOMICHAN factory) 08:00-16:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30
“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 08:30-17:30
Adults’ Center, Deryneia 08:30-17:30