Where to get a rapid test on Thursday 13 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 13 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Closed stadium of Apollon, Agios Antonios 08:00-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 09:00-19:30

Hall of Cultural Events Pano Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 07:30-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00

Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Agii Anargyroi 07:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-18:00

Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking) 08:30-18:00

KEPO of Lefkara 09:00-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 07:30-19:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 07:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 09:00-19:30

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 07:30-19:30

Strovolos Municipality 09:30-18:008:30-18:000

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 09:00-19:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Square of Analiontas 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30

Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreinis, Episkopio 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:30

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

New Church of Christ’s Brith, Tala 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00

Square of Georskipou 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisilos” Club” Sotira 07:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater of Deryneia 08:30-18:00