News Local Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, 11 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area Ypsonas 08:30-16:30

Industrial Area Agios Athanasios 08:30-16:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Omonoia Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Athienou Municipal building 08:30-17:30

Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-13:00

Church Timiou Prodromou, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipality, Lefkara 09:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Spyridonas (behind Lykavitos police station) 08:30-17:30

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council, Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Kakopetria 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center, Square Analiontas 08:30-17:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Church Christou Genniseos, Tala 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas 08:30-17:30

Coffee shop Square Geroskipou 08:30-17:30

Industrial area Mesogi 08:30-16:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

“Onisillos” club, Sotira 08:30-17:30

Adults club, Deryneia. 08:30-17:30

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleWHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 year old
Next article113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Thursday, 11 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
World

WHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 year old

gavriella -
The World Health Organization said “yes” to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years of age and released its instructions on the issue. WHO...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two persons for automobile arson

gavriella -
The Paphos Police arrested two persons, 36 and 25, regarding the investigation of an automobile arson. According to the police the two persons have been...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

113 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 217,...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two persons for automobile arson

gavriella -
The Paphos Police arrested two persons, 36 and 25, regarding the investigation of an automobile arson. According to the police the two persons have been...
Read more
Local

Incidents at Pournara migrant center

gavriella -
Incidents occurred this afternoon at the Pournara migrant center. According to first information, just after 16:00 members of the Interior Ministry’s Asylum Department visited the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros