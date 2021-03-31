Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 1 April

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Thursday, 1 April, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 09:00-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 09:00-18:00

Parking place of “Sigma Bakery” Kapsalos 09:00-18:00

Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria Polemidia 08:00-16:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 09:00-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 09:00-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 10:00-19:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-19:30

Cultural Center of Germasoyia Municipality 09:00-18:00

Medical Center Erimi 09:00-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 09:00-18:00

Multi-functionsl Center Pyros Limassol 09:00-18:00

Former SPE Pachnas 09:00-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 09:00-18:00

Municipal Stadium of Kolossi 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Palodia 09:00-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Eptagonia 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 09:00-18:00

Main Square of Pissouri 09:00-18:00

Church of Agios Arsenio 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Dora, Limassol 09:00-11:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 09:00-18:00

Municipal Theater of Larnaca 08:30-19:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 09:00-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 09:00-18:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 09:00-18:00

Municipal Hall of Athienou 09:00-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 09:00-18:00

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 10:00-19:0009:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Kiti 09:00-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Anglisides 09:00-18:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 09:00-18:00

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 09:00-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 09:00-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 09:00-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 09:00-18:00

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 09:00-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Synikismos Strovolos 2, Strovolos 09:00-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 09:00-18:00

Geri Municipality, 09:00-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 09:00-18:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 09:00-18:00

Dali Health Centre 09:00-18:00

Church of Agii Konstantinos and Eleni, Tseri 09:00-18:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 09:00-18:00

Church of Metamorfosi tou Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 09:00-18:00

Events hall near Elementary School of Lymbia 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 09:00-18:00

Cultural Center Analyontas Square 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:00

Holy Bishopric Tamassou and Orinis, Episkopio 09:00-18:00

Municipal Medical Center Lythrodontas 09:00-18:00

Gymnasium of Pedoulas 09:00-18:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-19:30

Municipality Square, Paphos 09:00-18:00

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 09:00-18:00

Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala (new church) 09:00-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 09:00-18:00

Square of Georskipou (in front of post office) 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Emba 09:00-18:00

Church of Chloraka 09:00-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Mesogi 09:00-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 09:00-18:00

“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 09:00-18:00

Adults’ Center, Derynia 09:00-18:00

Offices of Municipal Council of Frenaros 09:00-18:00