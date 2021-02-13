Where to get a rapid test on Sunday

The Heath Ministry announced that the rapid testing sites for Sunday, February 14, are the ones listed below.
The sites are for the testing of the wider population but also the obligatory weekly testing of people back to their workplaces.
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Lemesos
(16 units)
|Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Ayia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Frederick University parking place – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos street next to Scandia)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Limassol Shopping Centre underground parking area, Polemidia (former Orphanides)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Germasogeia Municipal parking area (Patron Street)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Multifunctional Centre, Pyrgos, Lemesos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area)
|8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
|Trimiklini Community Council
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agiou Arseniou Church, Kyperounta
|9.00 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
|Larnaka
(8 units)
|“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Larnaka Municipal Theatre (courtyard area)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaka (Krasia area)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Agios Savvas” Spiritual Centre, Livadia
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Athienou Municipal Building (covered parking area)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Palaio Pantopoleio building, Xylotympou
|9.30 pm – 6.00 p.m.
|Timiou Prodromou Church, Dromolaxia (new church)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
| Lefkosia
(22 units)
|State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Eleftherias Square (next to old Municipality stairs)
|9.30 a.m.- 6.00 p.m.
|“Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Engomi
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Pavlos Church, Agios Dometios
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue)
|10.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Vasileios Church, Strovolos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Geri Municipality
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Deftera
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Kokkinotrimithia
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Dali Health Centre
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tseri Elementary School A’
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Diocese of Tamasos and Orini, Episkopio
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Costas Ioakim theatre hall, Iraklis Palechoriou building, Palechori
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Square in front of Klirou Community Council
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council
|10.00 a.m. – 2.00 p.m.
|
Pafos
(7 units)
|Church of the Apostles Pavlos and Varnavas, Pafos
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Grivas Digheni Street)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2, Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiakon Stadium)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|CDA College, Pafos (Demokratias Avenue)
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Geroskipou Square Coffeeshop
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegia (parking area)
|9.30 a.m.- 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Polis Chrysochous
|9.30 a.m.- 6.00 p.m.
|
Ammochostos
(3 units)
|Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Dherynia Youth Centre
|9.30 pm – 6.00 p.m.