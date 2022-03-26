Where to get a rapid test on Sunday March 27

Based on relevant cabinet decisions and aiming at suppressing the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:
- Certificate of full vaccination.
- Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
- Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
- Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
- Certificate of a negative rapidantigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.
According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:
- Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
- Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Thursday, 24 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(26 units)
|
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
9365616
|
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Dali Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
70000166
|
Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99742888
|
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Apostle Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
96659317
|
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|
10 am – 6 pm
|
96625766
|
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
Psimolofou Community Clinic
Livaderou Park, Palaichori
|
9 am – 6 pm
1300pm-1700pm
|
70000166
99154344
96659317
|
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99965920
|
Palaiometocho Community Clinic
Peristerona Community Council
Kakopetria Community Council
Lythrodontas Community Clinic
Akaki Community Council
Agrokipia Community Clinic
|
9 am – 6 pm
9 am -6 pm
9am-5pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
|
77774400
96625766
94056785
77774400
99965920
99969931
|
Nicosia Mall
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
Ayios Georgios church, Tseri
Tamasou and Oreinis Holy Bishopric
|
9 am – 6 pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
|
94041843
77774400
70000166
|
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
Neo Plaza Kokkinotrimithia
|
9 am – 6 pm
9am-6pm
|
99969931
7000166
|
European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Farmakas Community Council
|
10am-12pm
|
96659317
|
Lemesos
(16 units)
|
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
99942219
|
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
Yermasoyia municipal parking place
(former Skaros tavern)
|
9 am – 6 pm
0900am-1700pm
|
94041843
99790687
|
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
13th primary school, Ayios Spyridonas
4th Limassol primary school
Tricherousa 26th primary school
Ayios Panteleimonas 20th primary school
|
9 am – 6 pm
0900-1800pm
0830am-0600pm
0900-0600pm
0830am-0600pm
|
99790687
999154344
96659317
7774400
|
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street)
Ayios Athanasios Municipal building
|
9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
Pissouri central square
Episkopi Community Clinic
Kyperounta community council
Kalo Chorio regional primary school
|
9 am – 6 pm
900am-1200pm
1300pm-1700pm
1000am-1400pm
0900-1300pm
|
77774400
99969931
99969931
77774400
94041843
|
Larnaka
(12 units)
|Metropolis Mall, entrance 5, underground parking place
|0900am-6pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social welfare and employment office, former community centre
|0900am-6pm
|96678224
|Kamares community council
|0900am-6pm
|99146623
|Former Aradippou cooperative parking area
|0900am-6pm
|94041843
|Livadeia community clinic
Kiti former kindergarten
Ormideia community council, underground parking area
Kornos community clinic
Athienou Municipal Palace
Agglisides community council
Kalavasos museum events hall
Lefkara conference centre
|0900-6pm
0900-6pm
0900am-6pm
0900am-6pm
0900-4pm
0900am-4pm
|77774400
94041843
99154344
9365616
96625766
99742888
70000166
99965920
|Paphos
(6 units)
|King’s avenue mall, central entrance
|0900-600pm
|94041843
|Hadjimitsi residence, behind Yeroskipou municipal palace
|0900am-6pm
|94057623
|Former district officer residence
|0900-6pm
|94041843
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
Empa multi-use hall
Chlorakas church
|0900-6pm
|77774400
99177224
|Ammochostos
(4 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building
|0900-6pm
|94041843
|Liopetri national organisations
|0900am-6pm
|94041843
|Dheryneia pensioners centre
Avgorou pensioners centre
|0830am-6pm
|96678224
96659317