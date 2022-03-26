Where to get a rapid test on Sunday March 27

NewsLocalWhere to get a rapid test on Sunday March 27

Based on relevant cabinet decisions and aiming at suppressing the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapidantigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Thursday24 March 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(26 units)

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

9365616

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

99146623

Apostle Andreas Church, Aglantzia

10 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

10 am – 6 pm

96625766

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

Psimolofou Community Clinic

Livaderou Park, Palaichori

9 am – 6 pm

1300pm-1700pm

70000166

99154344

96659317

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Palaiometocho Community Clinic

Peristerona Community Council

Kakopetria Community Council

Lythrodontas Community Clinic

Akaki Community Council

Agrokipia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

9 am -6 pm

9am-5pm

9am-6pm

9am-6pm

9am-6pm

77774400

96625766

94056785

77774400

99965920

99969931

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

Ayios Georgios church, Tseri

Tamasou and Oreinis Holy Bishopric

9 am – 6 pm

9am-6pm

9am-6pm

94041843

77774400

70000166

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

Neo Plaza Kokkinotrimithia

9 am – 6 pm

9am-6pm

99969931

7000166

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Farmakas Community Council

10am-12pm

96659317

Lemesos

(16 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

99942219

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

Yermasoyia municipal parking place

(former Skaros tavern)

9 am – 6 pm

0900am-1700pm

94041843

99790687

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

13th primary school, Ayios Spyridonas

4th Limassol primary school

Tricherousa 26th primary school

Ayios Panteleimonas 20th primary school

9 am – 6 pm

0900-1800pm

0830am-0600pm

0900-0600pm

0830am-0600pm

99790687

999154344

96659317

7774400

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (6 Attikis Street)

Ayios Athanasios Municipal building

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

Pissouri central square

Episkopi Community Clinic

Kyperounta community council

Kalo Chorio regional primary school

9 am – 6 pm

900am-1200pm

1300pm-1700pm

1000am-1400pm

0900-1300pm

77774400

99969931

99969931

77774400

94041843

Larnaka

(12 units)

 Metropolis Mall, entrance 5, underground parking place 0900am-6pm 94041843
Multifunctional social welfare and employment office, former community centre 0900am-6pm 96678224
Kamares community council 0900am-6pm 99146623
Former Aradippou cooperative parking area 0900am-6pm 94041843
Livadeia community clinic

 

 

Kiti former kindergarten

Ormideia community council, underground parking area

Kornos community clinic

 

Athienou Municipal Palace

 

Agglisides community council

 

Kalavasos museum events hall

 

Lefkara conference centre

 0900-6pm

 

0900-6pm

 

 

 

0900am-6pm

 

0900am-6pm

 

 

0900-4pm

 

 

0900am-4pm

 77774400

 

 

94041843

99154344

 

9365616

 

96625766

 

99742888

 

70000166

 

99965920
Paphos

(6 units)

 King’s avenue mall, central entrance 0900-600pm 94041843
Hadjimitsi residence, behind Yeroskipou municipal palace 0900am-6pm 94057623
Former district officer residence 0900-6pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre

Empa multi-use hall

 

Chlorakas church

 0900-6pm 77774400

 

99177224
Ammochostos

(4 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building 0900-6pm 94041843
Liopetri national organisations 0900am-6pm 94041843
Dheryneia pensioners centre

 

Avgorou pensioners centre

 0830am-6pm 96678224

 

96659317
By Constantinos Tsintas
