Where to get a rapid test on Sunday April 25

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Sunday 25 April, 68 rapid test units will be operating as follows:

Limassol

(21 units)

Cafe Red, Molos

9-6

Grigoris Ayksentiou Square

9-6

Andreas Themistocleous TEPAK building

9-6

Apostle Peter and Paul church Kapsalos

10-7.30

Sigma Bakery parking space

9 π.μ.-6.30 μ.μ.

Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre

10-7

Former Orphanides Mall, Polemidia

9-9.30

Tsireion Stadium west side, main entrance

8.30-4

Eirini Square Ayios Athanasios

9-7.30

Productivity Centre, Linopetra

9-6.30

Saint Varvara church, Zakaki

10-7.30

Former Skaros Tavern, municipality parking place, Yermasoyia

9-7.30

Atlantica Oasis hotel lobby

9-7.30

Erimi stadium

9-6

Kalo Chorio Limassol regional school

9-5

Aphrodite Amathusia Exhibition Hall

9-6.30

Spitali community new offices

9-6

Ayios Arsenios church, Kyperounta

9-4.30

Trimiklini Community Board

9-6

Apesia old primary school

9-5

Omodos Conference Centre

10-5.30

Larnaca

(12 areas)

Ayios Yeorgios Kontos cultural centre

9-7.30

Europe square

9-6.30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre

9-6.30

Makarios community centre municipal board, Kamares

9-6.30

Irodotos Tennis Academy, Meneou

9-3.30

Saint Nicholas Church, Drosia

10-6.30

Antonis Papadopoulos football ground

9-7.30

Ermis Aradippou club building

9-6.30

Athiainou Municipal Building, parking space

9-6.30

Ksylotympou Old Grocery Store building

9-6.30

Dromolaksia Municipal Amphitheatre

9-6

Agglisides Municipal Board

9-6

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-19:30

Parking place of Papaphilippou amusement park 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square Nicosia 09:00-18:30

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 10:00-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 08:30-19:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-19:30

Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hatziosif Avenues, in front of Coffee Island 08:30-19:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-19:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Nicolaos Kato Deftera 08:30-19:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Lythrodontas 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Akaki 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 11:00-15:00

Municipal Council of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 12:00-15:00

PAPHOS

Municipality Square, Paphos 08:30-19:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-19:30

ERA KORIVOS parking place 08:30-19:30

Municipal Medical Center Timi 08:30-18:00

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Mesogi 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Tsada 08:30-13:00

Municipal Medical Center Giolou 14:00-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-19:30

Parking place of Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni 09:00-18:00

Senior Citizens Club, Avgorou 08:30-18:00

Ethnikofrona somatia Liopetri 08:30-18:00

Main square of Municipal Council Acheritou, Vrysoulles 08:30-12:30

Main Square of Achna Forest 13:30-17:30

Citizens need identification-identity cards, driver’s license or passport.