Where to get a rapid test on Sunday 7 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Sunday, 7 February, for all employees going back to work on Monday as well as for the general population.

Testing for employees has been organised in alphabetical order. The Ministry has invited the following to turn up to take the test tomorrow, Sunday:

Last name (Greek alphabet) Last Name (Roman alphabet) Τ – Ω W – Z

The ministry said that a total of 62 rapid testing sites will operate for the general population on Sunday as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nektarios, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Louka, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-18:00

Trimiklini Community Council 08:30-16:30

Agiou Stylianou Church, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose center Pyrgos Limassol 08:00-12:30

Palodia Community Council 13:30-18:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre 08:30-18:00

Apostle Varnavas Church (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-18:00

Timiou Prodromou Church (new church), Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

“Omonoia Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Old market building (Old Pantopoulio), Xylotympou 08.30-13:00

Xylofagou Community Council 13:30-18:00

Skarinou Community Council 08.30-13:00

Kornos Community Medical Centre 13:30-18:00

Oroklini Old Community Council (Armonias Street) 08:30-13:00

Municipal Hall Athienou (covered car park), 13:30-18:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00

A’ Elementary School, Tseri 08:30-18:00

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Iraklis Palechoriou sports club, Palechori 09:00-14:00

Psimolofou community council square 08:30-18:00

Galata primary school 09:00-17:30

Peristerona community council 08:30-18:00

Kato Pyrgos community council 10:00-14:00

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00

Vrysi ton Pegiotisson (Pegiotisson Fountain) square car park, Peyia 09:00-17:00

Multipurpose hall of Emba Community Council 08:30-18:00

Community medical center Timi 14:00-18:00

Church Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou 08:30-13:00

Chlorakas church (events hall) 14:00-18:00

Pissouri central square 08:30-13:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisilos” club, Sotira 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13:30-18:00

Senior citizens’ club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00

Ethnikofrona somatia Liopetri 13:30-18:00

Frenaros Community Council 08:30-13:00

Center for Adults Derynia 13:30-18:00