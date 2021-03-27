Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Sunday, 28 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 10:00-18:30

Café Red, Molos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

“Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 09:00-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 10:00-18:30

Parking place “Sigma Bakery 09:00-18:00

Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 09:00-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:00-16:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 09:00-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 09:00-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 10:00-18:30

Germasogia Municipality 09:00-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:00-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Erimi 09:00-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” 09:00-18:00

Main square of Pissouri 09:00-18:00

New offices of Spitali Municipal Council 09:00-17:00

Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 09:00-16:30

Municipal Council of Trimiklini 09:00-18:00

Old Elementary School of Apesia 09:00-17:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 09:00-18:00

Europe Square, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Theater of Larnaca 09:00-18:00

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 10:00-18:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 10:00-18:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 09:00-18:00

Municipal Hall of Athienou (covered parking place) 09:00-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 09:00-18:00

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 10:00-18:30

Municipal Council of Anglisides 09:00-18:00

NICOSIA

State Fair, Engomi (East entrance) 09:00-18:00

Parking Place Papaphilippou Amusement Park 09:00-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 09:00-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 10:00-18:30

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 10:00-18:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 10:00-18:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 10:00-18:30

Church of Agios Polydoras, Kaimakli 10:00-18:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 10:00-18:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synoikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 10:00-18:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 10:00-18:30

Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hatziosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 09:00-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 10:00-18:30

Geri Municipality, 09:00-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 10:00-18:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 09:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 09:00-18:00

Church of Konstantinos and Eleni, Tseri 09:00-18:00

Holy Bishopric Tamasou & Oreinis, Episkopio 09:00-18:00

Theater hall “Kostas Ioakeim,” “Heracles” Building, Palaichori 09:00-17:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 09:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 09:00-18:00

Church of Metamorfosis Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 10:00-18:30

Municipal Council of Agias Varvaras 09:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 09:00-18:00

Square of Municipality, Paphos 09:00-18:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 09:00-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Polis Chrysochous 09:00-18:00

Geroskipou Square (in front of Post Office) 09:00-18:00

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson” Pegeia 09:00-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 09:00-18:00

Parking place between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank, Paralimni 09:00-18:00

“Onisillos” Club Sotira 09:00-18:00

Adults Center, Deryneia 09:00-18:00