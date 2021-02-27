News Local Where to get a rapid test on Sunday 28 February

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday 28 February

 

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Sunday 28 February, the testing units will be operating as follows:

Limassol

(21 areas)

Saint John Eleimonos Church, Limassol

9.30-6

Limassol Molos (bear cafe Red)

9-5.30

Grigoris Ayksentiou square

9-5.30

Andreas Themistocleous TEPAK building, Ayia Zoni

9.30-6

Frederick University Parking Area, Havouza

9-5.30

Apostles Peter and Paul church, Kapsalos

9.30-6

Sigma Bakery Parking Area, next to Scandia

9-5.30

Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre

9.30-6

Panayia Evangelistria church, Polemidhia

9.30-6

Limassol Shopping Centre parking place, in front of Starbucks

9.30-6

Eirini square, Ayios Athanasios

9.30-6

Productivity Centre, Linopetra

9.30-6

Ayia Varvara church, Zakaki

9.30-6

Yermasogia Municipality, Patron road parking place

9-5.30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, hotel lobby

9.30-6

Tsireion Stadium, west side

8-4

Erimi Medical Centre

9-5.30

Aphrodite Amathunta exhibition space

9.30-6

Ayios Arsenios church, Kyperounta

9-4.30

Trimiklini Community Council

9.30-6

Apaisia primary school (old school)

9-5

Larnaca

(8 areas)

Ayios Yeorgios Kontos Cultural Centre

9.30-6

Larnaca Municipal Theatre

9-5.30

Εκκλησία Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα, Λάρνακα (περιοχή Κρασιά)

9.30 π.μ.-6 μ.μ.

Ayios Savvas Spiritual Centre Hall, Leivadia

9.30-6

Ermis Aradippou Club, Aradippou

9.30-6

Athiainou Municipal Building (covered parking space)

9.30-6

Timiou Prodromou church, Dromolaxia (new church)

9.30-6

Old Ksylotympou market building

9.30-6

Nicosia

(24 areas)

international State Fair Area, East Entrance

9-5.30

Papafilippou luna park parking place, Engomi

9.30.-6

Saint Spyridon church Nicosia, near Lykavittos police station

9-5.30

Eleftheria square, Nicosia

9-5.30

Saint Paul’s church, Ayios Dhometios

9.30-6

Ayios Dimitrios church, Akropoli

9.30-6

Apostle Andreas church, Aglantzia, Kyrenia avenue

10-6

Panayia Evangelistria church, Pallouriotissa

9.30-6

Saint Polydoros church, Kaimakli

9.30-6

Ayios Georgios church, Latsia

9.30-6

Ayia Paraskevi church, Lakatamia

9.30-6

Theou Sofias church, Strovolos

9.30-6

Strovolos Municipality

9-5.30

Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif crossing, Strovolos, in front of Coffee Island

9-5.30

Yeri Municipality

9.30-6

Ayios Yeorgios church, Deftera

9.30-6

«Volunteer Home», Kokkinotrimithia

9-5.30

Idalion Health Centre

9-5.30

Saint Constantine and Helen church, Tseri

9.30-6

Tamassos and Oreini Bishopric

9.30-6

Costas Ioakeim theatre Hall, Iraklis Palaichoriou club

9-5

Klirou Community Council square

9.30-6

Peristerona Community Council

9-5.30

Kato Pyrgos Tyllerias Community Council

10-2

Paphos

(6 areas)

Citizen’s Centre, area, Paphos

9-5.30

Former Paphos Administrative Director home, Griva Digeni street

9.30-6

ERA KORINOS parking place, next to Paphiakon stadium

9.30-6

Apostle Andreas church, Polis

9.30-6

Post Office, Geroskipou square

9.30-6

Vrysi Pegeiotisson square, Peyia

9.30-6

Famagusta (3 areas)

Paralimni Bishopric Spiritual Centre

9.30-6

Onisillos club, Sotira

9.30-6

Dheryneia senior citizens Centre

9.30-6

Citizens need to have identification with them, either identity card, drivers license or passport.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
