Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 21 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

On Sunday, 21 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:00-19:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 09:30-19:30

Parking Place “Sigma” Bakery, Kapsalos 09:30-18:00

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 09:30-19:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 09:30-19:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 09:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:00-19:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 09:30-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:00-19:30

Parking lot, former Skaros, Germasogia 09:30-18:00

Medical Center Erimi 08:00-19:30

Afrotidi Amathousia cultural center, St. Tychonas 09:30-18:00

St. Arsenios Church, Kyperounta 09:00-16:30

Trimiklini Municipal Council 09:30-18:00

Old Primary School, Apesia 09:0017:00

Spitali Municipal Council (new offices) 09:17:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 09:30-19:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 09:30-18:00

Municipal Theater of Larnaca 08:00-19:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 09:30-19:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 09:30-18:00

New Church of St. Prodromos, Dromolaxia 09:30-18:00

Paleo Pantopolio, Xylotympou 09:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Athienou 09:00-18:00

Municipal Council of Anglisides 08:30-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:00-19:30

Parking place Papaphilippou Amusement Park 09:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 09:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 09:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 10:00-19:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 09:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 09:30-18:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 09:30-19:30

Papaphilippou amusement Park, Latsia 09:30-18:30

Church of Agios Chrysostomos, Pano Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 11:00-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas (Refugee Housing 2) Strovolos 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 09:30-19:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 09:30-18:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Alona 09:30-16:30

Church of St. Constantin and Eleni, Tseri 08:00-19:30

Holy Metropolitan of Tamasos 08:30-18:00

Kostas Ioakim Cultural Center, Palaichori 09:00-17:00

Council Square, Klirou 09:30-18:00

Municipality of Peristerona 09:00-18:00

Church of the Transformation of Christ, Pera Chorio Nisou 09:30-18:00

Municipality of Agia Varvara 09:30-18:00

Municipality of Kakopetria 09:00-17:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:00-19:30

Municipality Square, Paphos 09:30-18:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 09:30-18:00

Apostle Antreas Church, Polis Chrysochous 09:30-18:00

Yeroskipou square (in front of the post office) 09:30-18:00

Vrisi ton Peyoton square (parking lot) 09:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 09:30-19:30

Onisilos Club, Sotira 09:30-18:00

Derinia Senior Citizens Center 09:30-18:00