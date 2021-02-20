News Local Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 21 February

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 21 February

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Sunday, 21 February, the testing units will be operating as follows:

 

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-18:00

Cultural Center “Panos Solomonides” Limassol 09:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 09:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 09:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 09:30-18:00

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 09:30-18:00

Cultural Center, Mesa Geitonia 09:30-18:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 09:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 09:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 09:30-18:00

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 09:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 09:30-18:00

Medical Center Erimi 09:30-18:00

Multi-function center Pyrgos, Limassol 09:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Trimiklini 09:30-18:00

Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 09:30-18:00

Old Elementary School of Apesia 09:30-17:00

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 09:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 09:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 09:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 09:30-18:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Hall of Athienou (covered parking place) 09:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket Xylotymbou 09:30-18:00

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 09:30-18:00

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 09:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 09:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 09:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 09:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 09:30-18:00

Church of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 09:30-18:00

Town Hall Geri, 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 09:30-18:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 09:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 09:30-18:00

Church of Saints Konstantinos and Eleni, Tseri 09:30-18:00

Holy Metropole Tamasou and Oreinis, Episkopeio 09:30-18:00

Theater Hall “Kostas Ioakeim” “Iraklis Palaixhoriou” Building 09:30-17:00

Square in front of the Municipal Council of Klirou 09:30-18:00

Municipal Council Peristerona 09:30-18:00

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 09:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 09:30-18:00

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 09:30-18:00

CDA College, Paphos (Dimokratia Avenue) 09:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 09:30-18:00

Home for Adults, Geroskipou 09:30-18:00

Square “Vrysi ton Peyiotisson” Pegia 09:30-18:00

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 09:30-18:00

“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 09:30-18:00

Adults Club, Deryneia 09:30-18:00

