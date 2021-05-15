Where to get a rapid test on Sunday 16, May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Sunday, 16 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Stadium of Apollon, Agios Antonios 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 08:30-19:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-19:30

My Mall Limassol 09:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-19:30

Conference Center of Omodos 10:00-17:30

Regional School of Kalo Chorio Limassol 09:00-17:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Spitali 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council of Trimiklini 09:00-18:30

Old Elementary School of Apesia 09:00-18:30

Churchof Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 08:30-19:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-19:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 09:30-18:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-19:30

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-19:30

Sunday schools, Aradippou 07:30-19:30

Municipal amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou municipality 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Anglisides 09:30-18:30

Municipal Hall of Athinenou 08:30-19:30

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-19:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 09:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 09:30-19:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 09:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Aglandjia 08:30-19:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 09:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 09:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 09:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 09:00-19:30

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 09:30-19:30

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-19:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 09:00-19:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-19:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-19:30

Church of Saints Konstantinou and Elenis, Tseri 08:30-19:30

Theater hall “Kostas Ioakeim” Palaichori 09:00-17:00

Holy Bishopric of Tamasos and Oreini, Episkopio 09:30-19:00

Square in front of Muncipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00

Muniicpal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Platanistasa 09:00-13:00

Cultural Center of Lagoudera 14:00-17:00

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Theodoros, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

Sculpure Park of Geroskipou 08:30-19:30

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-19:30

Square “Vrysis ton Pegiotisson” Pegeia 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-19:30

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-19:30

“Onisillos” Club Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-19:30