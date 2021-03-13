Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 14 March

The Health Ministry announced the locations where the general population and workers can take a rapid antigen test on Sunday, 14 March.

Businesses need to ensure that employees get tested on a weekly basis as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elderly or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are also obligated to participate in the program.

In addition, all teachers and school staff are also required to take a rapid antigen test once a week. Moreover, as of 8 March, pupils aged 12 and over are also required to present a negative rapid test on a weekly basis. The Ministry noted that there will be mobile testing units in public and private high schools but staff and pupils can take the test at other testing units if they so wish.

For Sunday, 14 March, the testing units for the general public are as follows:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Limassol (18 units) Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. ‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Frederick University parking area – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Limassol Shopping Centre underground parking area, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Germasogeia Municipality (parking area, Patron Street, former Skaros) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Erimi Healthcare Centre (Opposite former Cyprus Cooperative Bank) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Exhibition hall “Aphrodite Amathusia”, Agios Tyhonas (Amathounta Avenue) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Agios Arsenios Church, Kyperounta 9 a.m. – 4.30 p.m. Trimiklini Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apesia Old Elementary School 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Larnaca (9 units) “Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Larnaka Municipal Theatre 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaka (Krasia area) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Agios Savvas” Spiritual Centre, Livadia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Timiou Prodromou Church Dromolaxia (new church) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Palaio Pantopoleio building, Xylotympou 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Athienou Municipal building (covered parking area) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agglisides Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Lefkosia (25 units) State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Egkomi 9.30 a.m – 6 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Pavlos Church, Agios Dometios 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue) 10 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 9.30 a.m. – 6.30 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Lakatamia Municipality (parking area, behind the building) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Strovolos (Strovolos II Housing) 9.30 a.m. –6 p.m. Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Geri Municipality 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Deftera 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. «Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dali Health Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Constantinos and Agia Eleni church Tseri 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Holy Bishopric of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Costas Ioakim theatre, “Eraclis Palaichoriou” building 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Square in front of Klirou Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peristerona Community Council 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Metamorphoseos tou Soteros Church, Pera Chorio Nisou 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agia Varvara Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kakopetria Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pafos (6 units) Municipality Square, Pafos 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2, Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostolos Andreas Church, Polis Chrysochous 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Geroskipou Square (in front of the Post Office) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. «Vrisi Ton Pegiotisson» Square, Pegeia (parking area) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ammochostos (3 units) Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Deryneia Adults’ Centre 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

It is clarified that citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

