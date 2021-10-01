Here’s where to get a rapid test on Saturday October 2nd.
As of 1st of August, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:
- Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit.
- Pregnant women who are unable for medical reasons to be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate from their Gynaecologists. It is clarified that from 1 to 7 August, pregnant women will be able to present to the testing units a medical certificate from their Gynecologist confirming that vaccination is not recommended. From 8 August onwards, the procedure should be followed for obtaining the relevant approval from the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.
- Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1stdose of the vaccine, for the three-week period that they are obliged to be tested as a precondition for the issue of a SafePass. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who have completed their vaccination schemebut wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 daysbut wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Lemesos
(11 units)
|University Square, Limassol (behind TEPAK)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Hall of Cultural Events, Pano Polemidia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m
|My Mall Limassol
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
Kolossi Conference Centre
Trachoni Community Council
Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre, Agros
Former Pachna cooperative conference hall
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|
Pyrgos Limassol Multi purpose hall
Pano Platres cultural centre
Trimiklini community council
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
9.00 am-12 pm
13.00 pm-1800 pm
|
Larnaka
(10 units)
|Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaka
Larnaca Municipality Theatre (Municipal Gardens)
Dromolaxia Meneou Municipality Amphitheatre
Ksylotympou old Grocery Store
Mosfiloti Municipal Medical centre
Ksylofagou Community Council
Zygi Community Council
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Metropolis Mall (Fire exit 2B)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m
|Square of Leivadia (next to Bank of Cyprus)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Area near Municipal Medical Center of Aradippou
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Lefkosia(19 units)
|Municipality of Agios Dometios (events hall)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|European University of Cyprus
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Health Center of Aglandjia (east entrance)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Church of Agios Georgios, Latsia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Church tis tou Theou Sofias
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipal Gallery, Lakatamia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipal Medical Center Dali
Paliometocho Community Medical Centre
Astromeritis Community Council
Evrihou Triptolemos club
Metamorphoseos Sotiros Church Pera Chorio Nisou
Ayia Varvara Community Council
Klirou Community Council
Arediou Community Council
Ayios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos
Pyrgos Tyllerias Community Council
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Pafos(5 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipality Square (next to “Evseveia” club)
Yeroskipou sculpture park
Ayia Varvara Community Council
Vrysi ton Pegiotisson square, Peyia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Ammochostos(7 units)
|Municipal Building of Paralimni (covered parking place)
Former Paralimni cooperative (opposite Ayia Varvara church)
Ayia Napa church, Ayia Napa
Onisilos club, Sotira
Frenaros Community Council
Ayios Yeorgios refugee settlement central square-Vrysoulles-Acheritoy
Achna Forest central square
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.