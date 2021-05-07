Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 8 May

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 7 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday, 8 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

District Location of testing units Operating hours Lemesos (20 units) Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. “Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. ‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. “Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia (rear side) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area) 8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m. Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Former ‘Skaros’ Tavern Municipal parking area, Germasogeia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Erimi Community Stadium 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Multifunctional Centren of Pyrgos, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Colossi Community Stadium 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Palodia Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Eptagoneia Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Larnaka (11 units) “Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Larnaka Municipal Theatre 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. Makariou Housing Community Council, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street, Kamares area) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. ‘‘Antonis Papadopoulos’’ Stadium, Larnaka (parking area) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Nicolaos Church, Drosia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. “Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Skarinou Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Zygi Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Ormideia Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Kornos Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Pervolia Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Lefkosia (24 units) State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance) 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. “Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Egkomi 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Agios Dometios 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Stylianos Church, “Aspres” Government Housing, Lakatamia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. Post Office parking area, Prodromou Avenue, Strovolos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues’ Crossing, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos 11.00 a.m. – 3.00 p.m. Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 12.00 p.m. – 3.00 p.m. Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Charalambos Church, Geri 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Nicolaos Church, Kato Deftera 7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. Lythrodontas Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. «Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Dali Health Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Astromeritis Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Arediou Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Akaki Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Pafos (8 units) Municipality Square, Pafos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2 Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Timi Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Chloraka Church 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Mesogi Community Council Square 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Tsada Community Council Square 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. Giolou Community Clinic 2.00 p.m. – 6.00 p.m. Ammochostos (7 units) Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. «Zorbas» bakery parking area, Paralimni (next to Kapparis roundabout) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Ammochostos District Land Office, Paralimni 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Avgorou Senior Citizens’ Club 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Agios Georgios Housing Central Square, Vrysoulles 8.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. Achna Forest Central Square 1.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.

(PIO)