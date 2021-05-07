Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 8 May

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 7 May
The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday, 8 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Lemesos
(20 units)
|Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|“Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia (rear side)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area)
|8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
|Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former ‘Skaros’ Tavern Municipal parking area, Germasogeia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Erimi Community Stadium
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Multifunctional Centren of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Colossi Community Stadium
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Palodia Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Eptagoneia Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Larnaka
(11 units)
|“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Larnaka Municipal Theatre
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street, Kamares area)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|‘‘Antonis Papadopoulos’’ Stadium, Larnaka (parking area)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Nicolaos Church, Drosia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Skarinou Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Zygi Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Ormideia Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Kornos Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Pervolia Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|
Lefkosia
(24 units)
|State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance)
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|“Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Egkomi
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Agios Dometios
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Stylianos Church, “Aspres” Government Housing, Lakatamia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Post Office parking area, Prodromou Avenue, Strovolos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues’ Crossing, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island)
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis Church, Kampos
|11.00 a.m. – 3.00 p.m.
|Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council
|12.00 p.m. – 3.00 p.m.
|Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Charalambos Church, Geri
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Nicolaos Church, Kato Deftera
|7.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|«Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Dali Health Centre
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Astromeritis Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Arediou Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Akaki Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Pafos
(8 units)
|Municipality Square, Pafos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2 Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Timi Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Chloraka Church
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Mesogi Community Council Square
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tsada Community Council Square
|8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m.
|Giolou Community Clinic
|2.00 p.m. –
6.00 p.m.
|
Ammochostos
(7 units)
|Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|«Zorbas» bakery parking area, Paralimni (next to Kapparis roundabout)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Ammochostos District Land Office, Paralimni
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ Club
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Housing Central Square, Vrysoulles
|8.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.
|Achna Forest Central Square
|1.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.
