Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Saturday, 6 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:00-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:00-19:30

Frederick School parking place, Chavouza area 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:00-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Open air parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Germasoyia Municipality (parking place) 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose Center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Municipal Stadium of Kolossi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Palodia 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Eptagonia 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Zygi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Ormidia (underground) 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Parking Place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Eleftheria Square (next to old Municipality) 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-17:30

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Strovolos (Synoikismos Strovolos2) 08:30-17:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 10:00-17:30

Municipal Medical Center of Lythrodontas 08:30-17:30

Municipal Counbcil of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 08:30-17:30

PAPHOS

Citizen Service Center, Paphos 08:30-16:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:00-1(:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Timi 08:30-17:30

Events Hall Church of Chloraka 08:30-17:30

Square of Municipal Council of Mesogi 08:30-17:30

Square of Municipal Council of Tsada 08:30-13:00

Municipal Medical Center of Giolou 13:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

District Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens’ Club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetriou 08:30-17:30