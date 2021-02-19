Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 20 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Saturday, 20 February, for the general population and employees.
It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:
For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test
For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test
For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.
The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:
LIMASSOL
Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30
Parking Place of Frederick Polytechnic, Havouza area 08:30-17:30
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30
Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30
Cultural Center, Mesa Geitonia 08:30-17:30
“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30
Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30
Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30
Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30
Church Panagia Chrisaifyliotissa, Agia Fila 08:30-17:30
Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00
Municipal Stadium, Kolossi 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Palodia 08:30-17:30
LARNACA
Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30
Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30
“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-17:30
Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Ormideia 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Zygi 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-17:30
NICOSIA
International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00
Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30
Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30
Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30
Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30
Town Hall Strovolos, Strovolos 09:00-17:30
Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30
Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30
“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30
Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Arediou 08:30-17:30
Elementary School Alambra 09:00-17:00
Municipal Council, Astromeritis 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Evrychou 08:30-17:30
Holy Church of Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 10:00-15:00
Municipal Medical Center Lythrodontas 08:30-17:30
PAPHOS
Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30
Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30
Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30
CDA College, Paphos (Dimokratia Avenue) 08:30-17:30
Municipal Medical Center, Timi 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Mesogi 08:30-17:30
Events Hall, Church of Chloraka 08:30-17:30
Municipal Council Tsada 08:30-17:30
Municipal Medical Center Yiolou 13:30-17:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30
Senior Citizens Club Avgorou 08:30-17:30
Ethnikofrona Somatia, Liopetri 08:30-17:30