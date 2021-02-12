News Local Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 13 February

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 13 February

Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens' testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Saturday, 13 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:30-17:30

Communal stadium Kolossi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Palodia 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Skarinou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Kornos 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Ormidia 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Zygi 08:30-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Spyridonas (behind Lykavitos police station) 08:30-17:00

Eleftheria Square (next to the steps of the old municipal hall) 08:30-17:00

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 10:00-16:00

Elementary School Alambra 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council, Astromeritis 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Evrychou 08:30-17:30

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medical Center Timi 08:30-17:30

Church Events Hall, Chloraka 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Tsada 08:30-13:00

Municipal Council Yiolou 13:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Senior Citizens Club, Avgorou 08:30-17:30

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetri 08:30-17:30

