Where to get a rapid test on Monday 8 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Monday, 8 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Louka, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-18:00

Trimiklini Community Council 08:30-13:30

Agiou Stylianou Church, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:00-13:00

‘Aphrodite Amathousia’ exhibition space, Ayios Tychonas (Amathountos Ave., next to La Isla cafe) 13:30-18:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre 08:30-18:00

Apostle Varnavas Church (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-18:00

Timiou Prodromou Church (new church), Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

“Omonoia Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Old market building (Old Pantopoulio), Xylotympou 08.30-13:00

Alaminos Community Council 09:00-17:30

Skarinou Community Council 08.30-13:00

Kornos Community Medical Centre 13:30-18:00

Oroklini Old Community Council (Armonias Street) 08:30-18:00

Municipal Hall Athienou (covered car park), 08:00-18:00

Ormidia Community Council 13:30-18:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

“Air Control” covered area, Strovolos industrial zone (46 Propyleon Str.) 08:00-16:30

Arediou Community Council 08:30-18:00

Astromeritis Community Council 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00

Multipurpose hall of Emba Community Council 08:30-18:00

Community medical center Timi 13:30-18:00

Church Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Chlorakas church (events hall) 08:30-12:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisilos” club, Sotira 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13:30-18:00

Senior citizens’ club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00

Ethnikofrona somatia Liopetri 13:30-18:00

Frenaros Community Council 08:30-13:00

Center for Adults Derynia 13:30-18:00

