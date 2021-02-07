Where to get a rapid test on Monday 8 February

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Monday, 8 February, for the general population and employees.
It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:
- For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test
- For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test
- For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater
The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:
LIMASSOL
Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-18:00
Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00
Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00
Church Apostle Louka, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-18:00
Trimiklini Community Council 08:30-13:30
Agiou Stylianou Church, Linopetra 08:30-18:00
Multi-purpose center, Pyrgos, Limassol 08:00-13:00
‘Aphrodite Amathousia’ exhibition space, Ayios Tychonas (Amathountos Ave., next to La Isla cafe) 13:30-18:00
LARNACA
Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00
Larnaca Municipal Theatre 08:30-18:00
Apostle Varnavas Church (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00
Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-18:00
Timiou Prodromou Church (new church), Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00
“Omonoia Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00
Old market building (Old Pantopoulio), Xylotympou 08.30-13:00
Alaminos Community Council 09:00-17:30
Skarinou Community Council 08.30-13:00
Kornos Community Medical Centre 13:30-18:00
Oroklini Old Community Council (Armonias Street) 08:30-18:00
Municipal Hall Athienou (covered car park), 08:00-18:00
Ormidia Community Council 13:30-18:00
NICOSIA
International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00
Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-18:00
Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-18:00
Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00
Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Town Hall Geri, 08:30-18:00
Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00
Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00
“Air Control” covered area, Strovolos industrial zone (46 Propyleon Str.) 08:00-16:30
Arediou Community Council 08:30-18:00
Astromeritis Community Council 08:30-18:00
PAPHOS
Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-18:00
Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00
Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-18:00
Church Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:00
Multipurpose hall of Emba Community Council 08:30-18:00
Community medical center Timi 13:30-18:00
Church Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou 08:30-18:00
Chlorakas church (events hall) 08:30-12:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
“Onisilos” club, Sotira 08:30-13:00
Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13:30-18:00
Senior citizens’ club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00
Ethnikofrona somatia Liopetri 13:30-18:00
Frenaros Community Council 08:30-13:00
Center for Adults Derynia 13:30-18:00
