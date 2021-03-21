Where to get a rapid test on Monday, 22 March

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

On Monday, 22 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place “Sigma” Bakery, Kapsalos 09:30-18:00

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-16:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:00-16:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Parking lot, former Skaros, Germasogia 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Panayia Chrysafiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (near Cyta) 08:30-17:30

Community Center, Pyrgos 8:30-17:30

Limassol Industrial Area (Remedica, bulding 3) 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:00

Municipal Theater of Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Old Municipal Council, Oroklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Kition 08:30-17:30

Xylofagou Cultural Center 08:30-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Parking place Papaphilippou Amusement Park 08:30-17:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-16:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas (behind Likavitos Police st.) 08:30-17:30

Church of St. George, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Papaphilippou amusement Park, Latsia 09:30-18:30

Church of Agios Chrysostomos, Pano Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas (Refugee Housing 2) Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Galata 09:00-17:00

Strovolos Industrial Area (Air Control) 08:00-16:30

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Municipality Square, Paphos 08:30-17:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-17:30

Apostle Antreas Church, Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:30

Yeroskipou square (in front of the post office) 08:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-17:30